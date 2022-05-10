Black College World Series runs Wednesday to Saturday

by Adam Solomon

Montgomery, Ala., – At the Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., the Montgomery Biscuits, home of the Major League Baseball Double-A affiliate, the Tampa Bay Rays, will host the Tyson Foods Black College World Series May 11-15,2022. The series, in its second year, will feature eight HBCU baseball teams, made up of four from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II and four from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The field of eight teams will compete for the 2022 Tyson Foods Black College World Series. Games will be live streamed on the Black College Sports Network (BCSN) at mybcsn.net, the BCSN YouTube channel (@mybcsn1), Facebook page (@mybcsn1), and Twitter page (@mybcsn1).

Mayor Steven L. Reed said, “The entire month of May will be a home run for Montgomery as we bring the best college baseball to Riverwalk Stadium. The City will continue working with our partners to position Montgomery as a premier destination for primetime sports and festivals, but we need everyone to come out and support these events. Embracing these championships will not only allow us to showcase our city – and its passionate fanbase, but it affords new opportunities for growth and development.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit homerunmontgomery.org.

What: Tyson Foods Black College World Series

When: May 11-15, 2022

Where: Riverwalk Stadium, Montgomery, Ala.

Tickets: Available on homerunmontgomery.org

NCAA Division II and NAIA Baseball Programs in Black College World Series:

Albany State (GA)

Edward Waters (FL)

Bluefield State (WV)

Florida Memorial (FL)

Kentucky State (KY)

Rust (Miss)

Miles (AL)

Talladega (AL)

Important Events:

Player Banquet and Awards: Tuesday, May 10, 7 PM, Montgomery Multiplex

Truist Financial Literacy Classes for all players: Tuesday, May 10, All-day, Montgomery Chamber

Black College World Series starts: Wednesday, May 11-15

Championship Game: Saturday, May 14