Chase Involving Stolen Car Ends with Suspects in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say suspects are in custody after a chase ended near Day Street.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road Tuesday morning on a vehicle reported stolen out of Millbrook.

Police say the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Officers were able to take the suspects in custody and charges are pending at this time.

No one was injured in the chase.