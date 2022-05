Elmore County EMA to Test Sirens Wednesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you are in Elmore County Wednesday and hear the tornado sirens, don’t be alarm.

The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency says it plans to test sirens throughout the morning Wednesday.

Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett said the All-Hazards Outdoor Warning Siren System will undergo some tests starting at 9:00 a.m. and should wrap up by noon.

The goal of the tests is to work out some bugs in the system.