Pike Road, others claim Golf State Championships

by Adam Solomon

HUNTSVILLE – It was no real surprise that high school golf powerhouse UMS-Wright of Mobile won its 26th AHSAA state boys’ golf championship Tuesday claiming the Class 5A crown. It was no shock that Mountain Brook’s boys claimed their 11th title with the 2022 Class 6A state title.

The bigger buzz came in Class 4A, where Haleyville’s boys shot back-to-back rounds of 297 at Huntsville’s Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course to win the Class 4A state championship – the Lions’ first in school history. And in the girls’ competition, Mars Hill Bible (1A/3A), Pike Road (4A/5A) and UMS-Wright (6A) each won their first state golf championships.

Tuesday’s round was one of improved play from top to bottom as 34 of the 40 teams participating in the 2022 State Championships improved their team scores from day one to day 2. It was also highlighted by a hole-in-one by Lauderdale County’s Peyton Preston on the par-3 No. 14 in the Class 3A competition. He finished seventh overall in the 3A boys’ competition with a two-day 167 total.

Class 6A boys’ champion Mountain Brook shot 1-over 289 to finish with a 590 total – just 14 strokes over par – as the Spartans won their fifth state crown in a row since 2017. Vestavia Hills shot 2-over 290 Tuesday and also finished a 590 total to win the Class 7A boys’ titles. Haleyville’s 594 total in Class 4A was the third best team total of the 36-hole tourney. UMS-Wright’s boys had a 611 total in Class 5A, Bayside Academy won its third state title since 2013 with a 643 total in Class 3A, and in Class 1A/2A, Wiregrass rivals Elba and Brantley battled to the wire before the Tigers emerged as the repeat state champion – by just one stroke. Elba had a 665 team total and Brantley shot 666.

Spain Park and Huntsville finished even with 452 team totals in the Class 7A girls’ state tourney. Both teams finished 20-over par — with team scoring including the top three scores for each team. The state title was decided by tie-breaker (A) of the state tournament procedures which compares each team’s No. 4 participant’s results. The Jaguars won the tie breaker and the state title thanks to Courtney Johnson’s 79-76 – 155 total – which ranked tied for ninth overall I the 7A competition.

UMS-Wright won the 6A title with a 465 team score, 5A state champ Pike Road shot 468, and Mars Hill won 1A/2A with a 502 team score.

The low round Tuesday was turned in by Chase Kyes of Spain Park, who had a 67 to finish second overall in Class 7A to Jack Mitchell of James Clemens, who had a 68 each round for the lowest 36-hole total of all participants with an 8-under 136. Vestavia Hills’ Ward Harris carded a 3-under 69 to lead the Rebels to 7A state title.

Hartselle’s Jinger Heath had the low round of the tournament on the girls’ side, shooting a 6-under 66 Tuesday to wind up one stroke behind Class 6A girls’ low medalist Frances Brown of UMS-Wright. Brown put together rounds of 71-69 – 140 to lead the Lady Bulldogs state-champion run. Heath shot 75 on Monday and finished with a 36-hole total 141.

Hewitt-Trussville’s Molly Davidson shot back-to-back rounds of 70 to finish 4-under 140 to capture low medalist in Class 7A. Auburn’s Kate Ha also shot a 70 Tuesday to finish second at 143. Gabriella Nicastro of Huntsville was third overall with back-to-back even-par rounds of 72 and a 144 total. Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest had a 73 Tuesday and closed with a 149 to earn Class 4A/5A low medalist over Pike Road’s Beka Yang by one stroke. And in Class 1A/3A, Ella Cothran of Brindlee Mountain recorded the second lowest round Tuesday with a 5-under 67 and finished with a 3-under 141 total to win the 1A/3A low medalist by 10 strokes.

Mountain Brook’s Tom Fischer shot the low round in Class 6A with a 4-under 68 and finished deadlocked with St. Paul’s Fleming at 1-under 143 for the tourney. The two earned co-low medalist honors. Guntersville’s John Bruce was 3-under 69 to take low medalist honors (141) for the Class 5A state champion Wildcats. Haleyville’s Hudson Lawson led a strong lineup for the Lions with a 70-72 – 142 to take low medalist honors in Class 4A. Teammate Jake Temple was second with a 74 Tuesday and 146 total. Jack Lawson (150), Griffin Kimbrell (156) and Brandt White (160) each had a top 10 finish in the 4A individual rankings.

Bayside Academy’s Cole Komyati had a low round of 69 Tuesday and earned low medalist with a 143 total in Class 3A. In Class 1A/2A, Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton had rounds of 68-75 – 143 to earn low medalist.

Team results and the top 10 finishers in each division are listed below. For complete statistics for all participants, go to the following link:

https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3305057

AHSAA 73rd State Golf Championships

Final Results

CLASS 7A BOYS

Vestavia Hills 300-290 – 590

Auburn 302-293 – 595

Enterprise 310-302 – 612

Hoover 326-298 – 624

CLASS 6A BOYS

Mountain Brook 301-289 – 590

St. Paul’s Episcopal 304-299 – 603

Cullman 319-296 – 615

Spanish Fort 318-315 – 633

CLASS 5A BOYS

UMS-Wright 305-306 – 611

Guntersville 318-301 – 619

John Carroll Catholic 341-338 – 679

Lawrence Co. 360-352 – 712

CLASS 4A BOYS

Haleyville 297-297 – 594

Randolph 328-312 – 640

Oneonta 340-328 – 668

Alabama Christian 347-354 – 701

CLASS 3A BOYS

Bayside Academy 319-324 – 643

Opp 342-338 – 684

Lauderdale Co. 346-355 – 697

Westbrook Chr. 353-345 – 698

CLASS 1A/2A BOYS

Elba 336-329 – 665

Brantley 339-327 – 666

Athens Bible 365-336 – 701

North Sand Mtn. 368-348 – 716

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Spain Park 233-219 — 452

Huntsville 229-223 – 452

Auburn 237-228 – 465

Mary Montgomery 246-240 – 486

CLASS 6A GIRLS

UMS-Wright 231-226 – 465

Hartselle 247-229 – 470

Homewood 283-239 – 492

Spanish Fort 252-253 – 505

CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS

Pike Road 231-237 – 468

White Plains 247-237 – 484

Alexandria 254-238 – 492

John Carroll Catholic 283-273 – 556

CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS

Mars Hill Bible 253-249 – 502

Trinity Presbyterian 264-255 – 519

Bayside Academy 277-286 – 563

Lindsay Lane 290-279 – 569

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

CLASS 7A BOYS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

Jack Mitchell, James Clemens 68-68 – 136 (Medalist)

Chase Kyes, Spain Park 72-67 – 139

Ward Harris, Vestavia Hills 73-69 – 142

Nick Cook, Enterprise 73-72 – 145

Jon Ed Steed, Enterprise 73-72 – 145

Connor Jones, Auburn 74-73 – 147

Nathan Hong, Auburn 75-72 – 147

Will Stelt, Auburn 74-75 – 149

Jay Clemmer, Vestavia Hills 72-78 – 150

Andrew Szymeia, Vestavia Hills 76-75 – 151

Parker Moellinger, Vestavia Hills 79-72 – 151

Jacob Lee, Hoover 78-73 – 151

CLASS 6A BOYS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

Buddy Fleming, St. Paul’s Episcopal 72-71 – 143 (Low Medalist – tie)

Tom Fischer, Mountain Brook 75-68 – 143 (Low Medalist – tie)

Jon Lunsford, Cullman 75-71 – 146

Thomas Norris, Mountain Brook 73-74 – 147

Will Drake, Cullman 78-70 – 148

Harrison Sims, Homewood 79-70 – 149

Tristan Wisener, Hartselle 76-75 – 150

Carter Brooks, Mountain Brook 76-74 – 150

Troy MacLean, Wetumpka 82-69 – 151

Pack Stabler, St. Paul’s Episcopal 78-74 – 152

Coe Murdock, Mountain Brook 77-75 – 152

CLASS 5A BOYS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

John Bruce, Guntersville 72-69 – 141 (Low Medalist)

Quincey Leonard, Pike Road 76-71 – 147

Bailey Sutter, West Point 79-71 – 150

Thomas Crane, UMS-Wright 77-74 – 151

Josh Stubbs, UMS-Wright 79-73 – 152

Regan Lefeve, Guntersville 77-78 – 155

Ken Brown, UMS-Wright 77-80 – 157

Will Howard, UMS-Wright 72-88 – 160

Hudson Miles, Guntersville 88-74 – 162

Kaleb Proctor, Lawrence County 85-77 – 162

CLASS 4A BOYS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

Hudson Lawson, Haleyville 70-72 – 142 (Low Medalist)

Jake Temple, Haleyville 72-74 – 146

Andrew Hinson, Randolph 75-73 – 148

Jack Lawson, Haleyville 76-74 – 150

Colton Boyce, Randolph 79-75 – 154

Griffin Kimbrell, Haleyville 79-77 – 156

Andrew Turner, American Chr. 82-77 – 159

Cole Lindeman, Priceville 83-76 – 159

Brandt White, Haleyville 79-81 – 160

Jayse Bryant, Oneonta 81-79 – 260

CLASS 3A BOYS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

Cole Komyati, Bayside Academy 74-69 – 143 (Low Medalist)

Nicklaus Ledbetter, Weaver 78-74 – 152

Elliott Overton, Winfield 83-73 – 156

Luke Ferguson, Bayside Academy 74-82 – 156

Eli Edge, Westbrook Chr. 86-79 – 165

Peyton Preston, Lauderdale Co. 83-84 – 167

Jack Hicks, Bayside Academy 87-81 – 168

Dillon Bayes, Lauderdale Co. 87-82 – 169

Cove McHugh, Westbrook Chr. 87-84 – 171

CLASS 1A/2A BOYS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

Michael Heaton, Bayshore Chr. 68-75 – 143 (Low Medalist)

Jay Wilson, Elba 79-75 – 154

Luke Davis, Athens Bible 78-77 – 155

Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley 82-75 – 157

Tyden Steele, Winston Co. 81-78 – 159

Brandon Fincher, Vincent 86-76 – 162

Buck McRight, Red Bay 84-78 – 162

Jon Bush, Brantley 80-83 – 163

Cooper Layton, Brantley 81-86 – 168

Collin Sauls, Elba 83-85 – 168

CLASS 7A GIRLS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

Molly Davidson, Hewitt-Trussville 70-70 – 140 (Low Medalist)

Kate Ha, Auburn 73-70 – 143

Gabriella Nicastro, Huntsville 72-72 – 144

Grace Engel, Grissom 72-77 – 149

Ava Schwartz, Huntsville 73-77 – 150

Taylor Trible, Spain Park 75-75 – 150

Kylie Johnston, Mary Montgomery 77-75 – 152

Polly McCrackin, Spain Park 79-73 – 152

Courtney Johnson, Spain Park 79-76 — 155

Esha Gupta, Auburn 78-77 – 155

CLASS 6A GIRLS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

Frances Brown, UMS-Wright 71-69 – 140 (Low Medalist)

Jinger Heath, Hartselle 75-66 – 141

Annalee Regan, Muscle Shoals 76-71 – 147

Tori Waters, UMS-Wright 77-70 – 147

Alley Beth Waldrop, Jasper 76-78 – 153

Aiden Haithcock, Homewood 79-75 – 154

Laura Burch, McGill-Toolen 78-80 – 158

Laurel Temples, Hartselle 82-77 – 159

Ashlynd Madden, Spanish Fort 79-81 – 160

Morgan Maddox, Homewood 91-76 – 160

CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria 76-73 – 149 (Low Medalist)

Beka Yang, Pike Road 74-76 – 150

Yvette Gorden, Pike Road 75-78 – 153

Lucia Perez, Westminster Chr. 87-68 – 155

Julie Waldo, Alabama Christian 82-76 – 158

Savannah Sandlin, Oneonta 82-78 – 160

Abby Gattis, White Plains 81-79 – 160

Emma Ray, Alexandria 82-79 – 161

Isabel Rogers, White Plains 84-77 – 161

Baylie Webb, White Plains 82-81 – 163

CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

Ellie Cothran, Brindlee Mountain 74-67 – 141 (Low Medalist)

Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane 74-77 – 151

Causey Thompson, Bayside Ac. 74-82 – 157

Esther Alexander, Mars Hill Bible 85-75 – 160

Virginia Anne Holmes, Trinity 81-80 – 161

Maggie Frederick, Mars Hill Bible 84-86 – 170

Camryn Blackwell, Glencoe 87-85 – 172

Emma Moore, Mars Hill Bible 84-88 – 172

Elizabeth Ann Stewart, Trinity 92-81 – 173

Ansleigh Davis, Westminster-OM 86-90 – 176