Remembering Ray Scott: His Time with the Bushes, Fishing at Legacy Lakes

by Alabama News Network Staff

In 2016, Alabama News Network spent time with internationally-known bass fishing legend Ray Scott to talk about his multi-million dollar fishing compound in Montgomery County and his friendship with President George H.W. Bush and other members of the Bush family.

Scott died Sunday night at 88 of natural causes.

Scott founded the first national professional bass fishing circuit, the Bassmaster Tournament Trail, in 1967, and then the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society – B.A.S.S. – which would grow to become the world’s largest fishing organization.

At the time of our story in 2016, Scott had put his 200+ acre Legacy Lakes fishing compound in the Montgomery County community of Pintlala up for sale for $3.4 million.

President and Mrs. Bush would visit Scott to fish with him in Pintlala during their time in the White House. Scott first met Mr. Bush in 1980 when Bush ran against Reagan for president, before eventually becoming vice president.

Throughout his life, Scott received national recognition for his work in the outdoors and his promotion of bass fishing.

The Bush family even had their own cabin at Legacy Lakes. When President Bush died, Scott remembered his friend.