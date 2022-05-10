Sheriff: Alabama Fugitive Casey White, Vicky White Planned for Shootout

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

An Indiana sheriff says Alabama murder suspect Casey White and Lauderdale County jailer Vicky White, who evaded authorities for more than a week, were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured on Monday.

Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding said the two were carrying four handguns and an AR-15 rifle along with $29,000 in cash. Officers rammed the fugitives’ car into a ditch in order to make the capture.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding shows a photograph of the weapons that were found in the possession of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White following their capture during a press conference in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

He said Casey White showed no remorse over the death of Vicky White, who apparently shot herself as they were captured and later died. He said they don’t believe Casey White shot Vicky White, but a coroner will make the final determination.

Updated photo of inmate Casey White. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Casey White and Vicky White, who are not related, fled the Lauderdale County Jail in northwest Alabama on April 29. Authorities said they believe Vicky White willingly participated in the escape, which took place on her last day before retirement.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding shows a photograph of the vehicle that escaped fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were in when they were captured during a press conference in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

On Monday, U.S. Marshals said investigators were in Evansville, Indiana, following up on a tip after a pickup truck believed to have been used by the pair was found abandoned at a car wash on May 3. Police were alerted to the vehicle on Sunday.

At the time of his escape, Casey White was facing two counts of capital murder for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in 2015, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

