Temps Warming Above Average For May

by Shane Butler



It continues rather quiet weatherwise across the deep south. High pressure remains in control and that’s keeping us dry and warm. Temps will climb into the mid and upper 80s through the remainder of the work week. Overnight lows come up as well with lower to mid 60s through late week. Moisture does begin to creep back into the area beginning Thursday and there’s some hint that a weak disturbance could bring a shower through here late Thursday night. We could see a few more showers as a frontal boundary moves into the area over the weekend. We will increase the chance slightly for showers mainly Sunday afternoon. That boundary will move south of us and high pressure builds in behind it. A new surge of dry air spreads over the area and we’re looking at abundant sunshine once again. That drier air will heat up and we’re thinking temps manage lower 90s for highs through the middle of next week.