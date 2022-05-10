UPDATE: Former Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Cody Smith Reports Back to Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith has reported back to the Montgomery County Jail to continuing serving his sentence for manslaughter.

Alabama News Network has confirmed that he has since been turned over to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Smith had until midnight to return following the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruling to deny Smith’s petition to remain free while his appeal is pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.

In 2019, a jury found Smith guilty of the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Gregory Gunn. Smith is white. Gunn was Black. Court records show Smith shot and killed Gunn after he fled from a random stop-and-frisk on McElvey Street.

Smith was sentenced to 14 years in prison in January 2020. He had served two months of that sentence before being released on an appeal bond.

In May 2021, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied Smith’s appeal. Smith’s case is currently pending before the Alabama Supreme Court. No word on when or if it will take up his case.