Very Quiet May Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

MUNDANE, MAY WEATHER: An upper ridge is building in across Alabama and the Deep South this week, and it will keep our weather quiet with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs today will be in the mid 80s today, mid to upper 80s tomorrow, and then upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. By the end of the week, moisture levels will increase slowly, allowing for a few isolated showers by Friday, but odds of any one spot getting wet will be only in the 10-20 percent range.

ACROSS THE USA: Strong and gusty winds, exceptionally low humidity, and above average warmth will bring prolonged critical fire weather conditions to the Southwest and Southern Plains. Scattered severe thunderstorms are forecast across the Upper Midwest and the southern High Plains into midweek. Record warmth continues across much of the central U.S., while the West remain below normal.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We will mention some risk of widely scattered showers over the weekend, but nothing widespread or heavy. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of any one place seeing rain both days are around 20 percent.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge is going nowhere anytime soon, so the pattern looks to remain dry with no prospects of widespread or beneficial rain. Much of next week looks fairly quiet with only a few isolated showers around from time to time. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s most of the week.

Have an incredible Tuesday!!!

