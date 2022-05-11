Moisture Returns Leading To Stray Showers

by Shane Butler



Our weather remains rather quiet and we don’t see any major changes coming our way anytime soon. High pressure continues to be the main weather feature over us but it gradually weaken over the next few days. An area of low pressure just off the east coast will begin to creep inland into the carolinas and Georgia. The wind flow around this feature will help transport moisture into the deep south. Showers will develop over Georgia and could work into our state at times. We see that potential overnight into early Thursday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out through the latter half of the week and upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary will make a run at us early next week. This too could lead to a few stray showers working through the region. We’re seeing high pressure build back over the area going into the middle of next week. As a result, temps begin to heat up and we’re looking at 90 plus degree high temps.