Montgomery Kidney Walk Surpasses Goal for Annual Walk

by Alabama News Network Staff

This year’s Montgomery Kidney Walk was one for the record books.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation says it has surpassed its goal for the annual walk.

Regional Director Shannon Morrell said the foundation had an original goal of $165,000. As of right now, they have reached $171,000 with more donations coming into the organization.

The Kidney Walk is the foundation’s largest fundraiser and all of the funds collected go towards helping kidney patients in our area.

Alabama ranks #1 per capita for kidney failure with over 14,000 people currently on dialysis.

This year’s Montgomery Kidney Walk took place May 7 at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.

For more information on the Alabama Kidney Foundation, click here.