Sunshine Wednesday, Low Late-Week Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was abundantly sunny again, with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine warmed temperatures to near or above 80° area-wide by the late morning. Temperatures trend warmer Wednesday afternoon than Monday or Tuesday. Most locations reach the upper 80s Wednesday, while the afternoon remains sunny along with just a few clouds. Clouds increase Wednesday night, and there’s a small chance for stray showers too.

However, the rain chance looks minuscule overnight through Thursday morning. Temperatures won’t fall as far, with lows in the low to mid 60s. Some clouds linger through part of the morning, but sunshine increases Thursday afternoon. Temperatures may not be quite as warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday night lows fall into the low 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Friday also features a small chance for rain, this time during the afternoon. Just enough warmth and humidity may fuel a handful of brief, light, and isolated showers. However, most locations remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid 80s. Rain chances remain low this weekend, with just isolated afternoon showers or storms Saturday and Sunday. Both days look warm and partly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures trend even warmer next week. High temperatures reach the low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Each day features sunshine mixed with clouds, and chances for rain. However, the rain chance looks low each day. Meanwhile, humidity trend higher, but does not look overwhelming.