Warmer Temperatures Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF WEEK: Little change in the day to day forecast the next several days as we stay generally sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will mention a weak disturbance could bring an isolated showers to the next 24 hours, but most of the state will stay dry, and we expect mainly dry conditions to continue through Friday across Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We will mention some risk of widely scattered showers over the weekend, but nothing widespread or heavy. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of any one place seeing rain both days are around 20-30 percent.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge is going nowhere anytime soon, so the pattern looks to remain dry with no prospects of widespread or beneficial rain. Much of next week looks fairly quiet with only a few isolated showers around from time to time. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s most of the week.

Have an outstanding Wednesday!!!

Ryan