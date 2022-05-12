ROAD CLOSURE: 18-Wheeler Fire at Intestate 65 and Interstate 85 Junction

by Ryan Stinnett

UPDATE: The ramp to Exit 171 at I-85/Day Street is closed due to an 18-wheeler that crashed and caught fire. The crash is under the I-65/I-85 interchange, the I-85 North entrance is closed. Motorists using I-65 South to I-85 North are being detoured at Exit 173 (North Blvd) and Day Street to I-85 North is closed until further notice. I-65 remains open.

The closure will be in place until the crash is cleared and cleaned. Motorists could expect delays throughout the day. Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.