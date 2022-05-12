Hyundai Expected to Announce $7 Billion Electric Car Plant in Georgia

by Alabama News Network Staff

A U.S. official says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce it’s building a massive electric vehicle plant in Georgia.

Hyundai is finalizing plans for the new plant near Savannah as President Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week on his first visit to Asia as president.

Sources in Georgia say that the company will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees. The U.S. official and the others spoke on condition of anonymity, citing a lack of authorization to comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)