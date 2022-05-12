Late-Week Sun/Cloud Mix With Low Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning featured sunshine but also some cloud-cover early. Isolated showers and storms also dotted the radar in west Alabama, trekking north to south between 5 and 11 AM in west Alabama. They produced rain in parts of Chilton, Perry, Dallas, and Marengo counties. The rain chance Thursday afternoon isn’t quite zero, but very low. Sunshine becomes more abundant, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for most.

Thursday night looks mostly clear and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures may remain a bit cooler Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers or storms appear possible during the afternoon or early evening. However, most locations miss out on rain, with sunshine and some clouds in the sky for much of the day. Friday night looks rain free but some clouds linger overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

A chance for showers or storms remains in the forecast this weekend. However, it won’t be a washout, with just isolated, mainly afternoon showers or storms Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, some clouds mix with sunshine for most of both days, with highs in the upper 80s. Lows fall into the 60s Saturday and Sunday night.

Temperatures trend hotter and downright summer-like next week. High temperatures approach 90° Monday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 90s next Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. High temperatures may approach or reach the mid 90s late next week. Some showers or storms appear possible next Monday through Wednesday, mainly in the form of pop-ups at at random during the afternoon or early evening.