Emergency Missing Child Alert: Kylie Boyd

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for your help in finding Kylie Elaine Boyd. An emergency missing child alert has been issued in her case.

Boyd is 16 years old and was last seen on May 3 at about 5PM wearing a red and white Kool-Aid hoodie and matching sweatpants with white converse sneakers and is possibly wearing a black brace on her right hand.

She was last seen in the area of County Road 575 in Trinity, Alabama. Trinity is near Decatur in north Alabama.

She is 5’8″ and about 180 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kylie Elaine Boyd, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.