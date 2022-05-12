PHOTOS: Crews on Alabama Coast Studying Remains of Last Slave Ship

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crew Studying Remnants of Clotilda, the Last U.S. Slave Ship Crew members leave Mobile, Ala., on their way to the wreck of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, on Monday, May 2, 2020. A team spent days on a coastal river assessing the remains of the ship, which was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves) Crew members leave Mobile, Ala., on their way to the wreck of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda, on Monday, May 2, 2020. A team spent days on a coastal river assessing the remains of the ship, which was scuttled after arriving on the Gulf Coast more than 160 years ago. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

A crew working on the Alabama coast is assessing the remains of the last slave ship known to have landed in the United States, more than 160 years ago.

Their work could help determine the future of descendants of the enslaved Africans who still live in the area today.

A team that includes archaeologists is working on a river bottom to see what’s left of the Clotilda, which is described as the most intact slave ship ever found.

Some are anxious for the ship to be raised and used as an attraction in a community near Mobile where descendants of the African captives still live. It’s unclear if that’s possible.

