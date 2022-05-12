Selma Students Paint Giant Mural Downtown

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A huge new mural is going up in Selma — to welcome visitors — and highlight the city’s history.

The mural is a community art project sponsored by the city of Selma — ArtsRevive — the Links, Inc — and Selma City Schools.

Selma school students are in the process of painting a giant mural — on a the side of the Selma Welcome Center — downtown.

Students have been working on the project — since January.

“They did research sessions. Then they went into the design sessions. And then now we’re in the onsite, where they actually come on site to paint,” said Danielle Wooten.

The massive mural will greet the visitors and tourists who come to town.

It highlights the city’s designation as — the Butterfly Capital of Alabama — in addition to the city’s rich history.

“You look up and you see the history of Selma from 1820 to the present,” said Wooten.

A public unveiling of the mural — is set for May 19th.

The project was funded by a grant from the State Council on the Arts.