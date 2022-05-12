Showers For Some But All Of Us Will Feel The Heat

by Shane Butler



A warm and mainly dry weather pattern continues to hover over the state. We expect this to continue into the weekend. Temps will manage mid to upper 80s for highs each afternoon. Isolated showers will be around but most spots remain dry. A frontal boundary will advance southward into the area Sunday into Monday. We could see a few more showers or storms during the late afternoon heating. Next week is going to be trending much warmer. Once again, high pressure will help maintain a mostly sunny and mainly dry weather pattern. Temps will be climbing and we’re expecting lower to mid 90s through the week. It’s looking like an early taste of summer for us!