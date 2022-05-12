Warm Temperatures with Rain Chances Near Zero

by Ryan Stinnett

FLIRTING WITH 90°: With the upper ridge in place, we continue to see mainly sunny and very warm conditions. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s in most locations, and we are watching much of West Alabama as temps there are approaching the 90s. We will mention a weak disturbance could bring an isolated shower to the western part of the state today, but most of us will stay dry. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Little change in the forecast for tomorrow with the weather staying generally sunny, very warm, and mostly dry. Rain chances are less than 10% and temperatures will be in the the mid to upper 80s. We will mention some risk of a few scattered showers over the weekend, but nothing widespread or heavy. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of any one place seeing rain both days are around 20 percent.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge is going nowhere, so the pattern looks to remain dry with no prospects of widespread or beneficial rain. Much of next week looks fairly quiet with only a few isolated showers around from time to time. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s most of the week.

Have a blessed Thursday!!!

Ryan