Campaign 2022: See Sample Ballots for Your County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama primaries are Tuesday, May 24. State and local races will be on the ballot.

Here is a list of sample ballots for the Democratic and Republican primaries from all of the state’s 67 counties, from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

Remember, you will need to tell a poll worker if you want the Democratic or the Republican ballot. You cannot vote in both primaries.

Some races are statewide. Others are by district or by county.

If one candidate in a race doesn’t finish with 50% +1 of the vote, then the top two finishers will face off in a runoff on Tuesday, June 21. By state law, you must vote in the same party’s runoff as you did in the primary. For example, you cannot vote in the Democratic primary and switch to vote in the Republican runoff. You would have to vote in the Democratic runoff.

Only contested races will appear on the ballot. If a candidate faces no opposition within his or her party, that candidate’s name will not be on the primary ballot.

Polls will be open from 7AM to 7PM on primary day.

Stay with Alabama News Network for complete coverage of Campaign 2022: The Alabama Vote.