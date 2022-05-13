Daytime Shower/Storm Chances Return This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday featured more clouds in the sky than recent days. However, there wasn’t much rain in central or south Alabama through the late afternoon. Only a handful of brief, small showers managed to form. However, a few more showers or storms could form through early Friday evening. Locations in far south Alabama have the best chance to see one. Most of us remain rain-free, with a partly cloudy sky and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Daytime showers and storms become more numerous both Saturday and Sunday. However, some locations may not see rain this weekend. And for those that do, rain may not last particularly long. Showers and storms fizzle away gradually both Saturday and Sunday evening, but some clouds linger overnight. Outside of rain, expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures trend higher next week, with highs in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures could peak in the mid 90s next Thursday and Friday afternoon. Rain chances decrease, with only isolated showers or storms possible Monday. Monday’s rain chance looks a bit better than the rest of the week due to the arrival of a “cold” front in Alabama. However, the front stalls in our area around the middle of next week, so no downward temperature trend.

Only stray afternoon showers or storms appear possible next Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The rain chances looks slim to none next Thursday and Friday. However, the hot/mainly dry pattern may break down next weekend. Isolated to widely scattered daytime showers and storms appear possible both next Saturday and Sunday. However, temperatures remain on the warmer side, with highs near 90° each day.