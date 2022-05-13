Low Rain Chances Continue; Increasing Heat Levels Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Little change in the forecast today with our the weather staying generally sunny, very warm, and mostly dry. Rain chances are less than 20% and temperatures will be in the the mid 80s. We will mention a few more scattered showers over the weekend, but nothing widespread or heavy. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of any one place seeing rain both days is in the 20-30 percent range.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge goes nowhere, so the pattern looks to remain dry with no prospects of widespread or beneficial rain. Much of next week looks fairly quiet with only a few isolated showers around from time to time as rain chances will be around 10%. Highs will be in the lower 90s most of the week, making it the hottest week of weather so far in 2022.

Ryan