Montgomery Pools Set To Open Memorial Day Weekend

by Ja Nai Wright

As we approach the middle of may, temperatures are starting to feel like late July, early August. Three community pools are scheduled to open by the end of may just in time for the summer.

The pools at the City’s McIntyre, Sheridan Heights, Houston Hill and Gunter community centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is FREE!

The Splash Pad at the Riverfront is also open to the public as of May 13th.

The pools and Splash pad are just one way of keeping cool as the temperatures begin to rise. Heath officials also advise that you stay hydrated when participating in outdoor activities. They also advise people to pre-hydrate before heading outside and drink more water during and after your activity.