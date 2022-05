by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a woman from Crenshaw County has been killed in a wreck in Covington County.

State troopers say 40-year-old Sherry Nelson of Dozier was killed when the car she was driving was hit by an attachment on a tractor driven by 40-year-old Lance Spears of Andalusia. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened late Friday afternoon on Babbie Road, about five miles northwest of Opp.