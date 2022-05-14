Much Warmer Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: Temperatures today have easily been in the mid 80s, with a few of our communities eclipsing the 90s. We have also seen some fair weather clouds around the area, and a few storms have popped up near Lake Martin. Other than that, the rest of the area has remained quiet. Dew points are starting to inch up a touch as well, so it may feel slightly more muggy than usual.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will hang around this evening, but the chance of rain stays fairly minimal. Temperatures will not be falling dramatically, and lows will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY MORNING: Sunday will start with some passing clouds and temperatures near 70°. The chance for an isolated shower cannot be ruled out, as is the case with most summer days. However, the cloud cover will not be dense, and a lot of communities will see sunshine to start the day.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will be a bit warmer than Saturday, with temperatures closer to 90s across the majority of the area. Model data indicates that there will be a slightly higher chance for isolated showers in the afternoon. These storms may be loud at times, with the chance for some heavy downpours and small hail.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Temperatures will only start to rise this week, as several days have the potential to see mid 90s. Rain chances also stay relatively low, but the chance for isolated showers in the afternoon still exist. However, there will still be plenty of sunshine throughout the week!