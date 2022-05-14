Police: Check for Identity Theft If You Used Credit/Debit Card at Millbrook McDonald’s

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say anyone who used a credit or debit card at the city’s McDonald’s in recent days should check to make sure they’re not the victim of identity theft.

That’s because of an identity theft investigation that police say involves 20-year-old Shytavious Davis of Montgomery, who they say is an employee of the restaurant.

Police say on May 7, a person reported that someone had used their debit card information to make purchases at various businesses without their knowledge or approval. Police say the person told them that they had used their debit card at that McDonald’s drive-thru window.

Police say surveillance video showed that Davis had taken photos of the debit card prior to handing it back to the person.

On May 12, Davis was arrested on one count of identity theft and taken to the Elmore County Jail.

“Anyone that may have visited our local McDonald’s on or about May 6th and used a debit or credit card to make a purchase, we would encourage that you review your account for any unauthorized purchases that may have occurred. If so, please contact the police department and report the offense. This case remains active, as we want to ensure that we don’t have any additional victims,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said in a statement.