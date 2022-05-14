Tallassee Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallassee police are asking for your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Jaycee Alexandra Gaines was last seen today at about 2:30 p.m. wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, black leggings and black and white sandals, carrying a pink purse at McDonald’s in Tallassee.

Police say the girl is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Natasha Johnson, travelling in a 2013‐2017 white Hyundai Sonata.

The girl is described as being 5’6″ and 105 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaycee Gaines, please contact the Tallassee Police Department at (334) 283-6586 or call 911.