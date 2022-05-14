Woman Dies Two Days after Crash on Wares Ferry Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died two days after a crash on Wares Ferry Road, about three miles east of Montgomery city limits.

State troopers say 78-year-old Ann Grant of Columbus, Georgia, was a passenger in an SUV driven by 79-year-old Neil Grant, also of Columbus, that was involved in a crash with a car driven by 43-year-old Laythorn Tillis, Jr., of Enterprise.

The wreck happened at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

State troopers say Ann Grant was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery where she died today.

State troopers have released no other information.