Biden Urges Unity to End Racial Hate after Buffalo Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday’s supermarket shooting.

Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting.

Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black.

