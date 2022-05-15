Summer Like Heat This Week, Rain Chances Low

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Today has featured above average temperatures and sunshine, with a couple of isolated showers in the area. The majority of the rain has been near Dothan, while our area has been mostly dry. Temperatures have ranged from the mid 80s to the lower 90s in parts of south Alabama. Along with these warmer temperatures, dew points have also been steadily rising to the mid 60s, so it may feel a bit muggy outside.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lows for tonight will be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. However, the cloud cover will not be too dense as to cover the Total Lunar Eclipse!

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE: The moon will start to change colors around 9:30 tonight, with the maximum eclipse occurring around 11:12 PM. The eclipse will be ending around 1 AM.

MONDAY MORNING: The start of Monday will feature partly cloudy skies, with temperatures right around 70°.

MONDAY: Temperatures Monday are expected to once again be near 90°, and a cold front will be moving through the area which will bring the chance for scattered storms in the afternoon. We are not expecting a severe threat, but some storms could produce heavy rain and small hail.

THE WEEK AHEAD: This week will feature a preview of summer, with several days in the mid 90s by mid-week, but rain chances remaining relatively low. The best chance of rain will come closer to the weekend, as another cold front will move into the area, and bring us a chance for showers and storms.