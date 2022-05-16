A Few Strong Storms Monday; Summer Heat This Week

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was fairly sunny across central and south Alabama. However, some showers or storms may develop during the afternoon. These storms form in advance of a cold front. Rain coverage looks low with only isolated storms. Storms remain possible through the mid-evening, but the rain chance falls to near zero overnight. The sky becomes partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

The cold front pushes south of much of our area by Tuesday morning. However, it may remain close enough to trigger a few showers in the far southern part of the state. Tuesday looks mostly sunny and hot otherwise, with highs near 90°. However, the front decreases humidity Tuesday, so the heat won’t feel oppressive. Tuesday night looks mild, with lows near 60°.

Temperatures trend hotter for the rest of the week, with highs in the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances look slim to none each day, with merely some clouds in the sky to provide temporary shade as a means of heat relief. Overnight temperatures only cool to near 70° each night. However, heat relief arrives this weekend in the form of increased shower and storm chances.

It appears another cold front arrives and even pushes south of Alabama this weekend. The coverage of rain and storms could be elevated for one or even both days, ultimately depending on the timing of the front. However, as the front pushes to our south by early next week, rain chances fall to near zero again. Plus, the front sets up much of next week with afternoon warmth in the 80s rather than low to mid 90s.