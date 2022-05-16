A Few Strong Storms Possible Today, Otherwise Hottest Week So Far this Year

by Ryan Stinnett

A surface front will be moving through Central Alabama today that will help fire off some showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon, especially during the late morning through the early evening hours. A few strong to locally severe storms may be possible over the southern half of the state, and for that reason the SPC has introduced a low end “marginal risk” of severe storms today.

Any storm later today could gusty winds and hail, but these will be rather isolated in nature and many locations look to remain dry. Highs will top out in the lower 90s.

Drier air and ridging move in after the frontal passage, and that will let the skies clear out and the temperatures to get into the hot category. We can expect sunny skies on each day, with highs in the lower 90s on Tuesday, and the lower to mid 90s on Wednesday through Friday. The good news is that humidity levels will remain low enough that heat advisories will not be needed.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The ridge starts to break down for the weekend, and this will allow a moisture-rich southerly flow across Central Alabama that will raise those dewpoints into the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms can be expected on both days. When it’s not raining, the sky will be mostly sunny on Saturday, but partly cloudy on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both days.

Be a blessing to someone today!!!

Ryan