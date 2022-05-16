Baby Formula Shortage Causes Concern for Local Families

by Ja Nai Wright

The nationwide formula shortage has caused widespread panic among mothers with new born babies. The shelves virtually empty in most stores in every state. Officials from the Alabama Department of Public Health say that they have had an overwhelming amount of calls from mothers concerned about the lack of available formula but despite the difficulties finding formula officials encourage mothers to avoid buying more than needed at this time.

ADPH encourages mothers to breastfeed if they can, they also say to find other alternative locations for purchasing formula. Some states have mothers donating breast milk to help with the shortage. However, Alabama is using donated breast milk for babies who are in the NICU or who were born prematurely in order to help them survive. So far there is no way of officially getting donated breast milk in the state of Alabama, but officials caution against buying directly from other mothers. They say there could be risks to the babies health if the breast milk is not tested properly.

Hhs.gov has provided a fact sheet to help families find formula in their areas. Below is a copy of the fact sheet from hhs.gov