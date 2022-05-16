Luverne Woman Killed in Pike County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a woman has been killed in a wreck involving a pickup truck and an SUV in Pike County.

State troopers say 50-year-old Angel Schofield of Luverne was a passenger in the pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck was driven by 48-year-old Mark Davis, also of Luverne.

Investigators say the pickup was involved in a crash with the SUV that was being driven by a youth. No other details about the youth were released.

The wreck happened just after 7PM Sunday on U.S. Highway 29 about two miles west of Troy.