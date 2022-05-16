Summer-Like Heat Returns This Week!

by Shane Butler



Summer-like weather conditions are on the horizon for us this week. In the mean time, a frontal boundary will push through the area tonight. We could see a few isolated showers or t-storms accompany the boundary. We’re on the backside of the front Tuesday. High pressure moves over the region and we’re seeing abundant sunshine along with warmer temperatures. Temps will trend upwards and manage mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. Another frontal boundary will make a run at us over the upcoming weekend. We see scattered showers and storms forming both days. Temps will come down a bit because of clouds and rain activity. Mid to upper 80s are more likely for afternoon high temps.