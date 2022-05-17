Annual Governor’s Awards Luncheon for 14 Alabama National Guard

by Carrington Cole

The annual Governor’s Awards Luncheon was held by the Alabama National Guard at the Maxwell Air Force Base.

Governor Kay Ivey presented awards to 14 service members for their outstanding accomplishments. Each member was awarded a plaque signed by Governor Ivey and the Adjutant General of Alabama.

The awardees had performed outstanding service and represent the highest levels of standards for the National Guard.

“These are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, friends, and great Americans,” stated Governor Kay Ivey. “Not only have you answered the high call of serving our nation, you have done so with great distinction.”

The award ceremony also included the award recipients from 2021.