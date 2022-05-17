Auburn-Montgomery to host Super Regional vs Valdosta State

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Auburn University at Montgomery softball team, the top team in the south region, will host Gulf South Conference foe and third-seeded Valdosta State in a super regional series this week at the AUM Softball Complex.

The action from Montgomery will begin on Thursday at 6 p.m. for game one. Games two and three will take place on Friday, with game two scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and if game three is to be played, it will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Warhawks are Blazers will battle it out in a best-of-three series to determine who will advance to the World Series in Denver next week. AUM and Valdosta State have met four times this season, with the Warhawks taking three of those contests.

AUM advanced to the super regional after going 3-1 in regional play. The Warhawks opened NCAA tournament play with a 7-3 win over Tuskegee before advancing to the championship game with an 8-0 win over Nova Southeastern. Despite losing to Alabama Huntsville in game six, the Warhawks defeated the Chargers in game seven to advance to this week’s action.

The third-seeded Blazers opened up their NCAA tournament play in Tampa last week. They earned two one-run victories to open the tournament and advanced to the South Region 2 title game. After dropping game six to host Tampa, the Blazers defeated the Spartans in game seven 2-0 to advance to the super regionals.