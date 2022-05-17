Heating Up Through Late Week

by Shane Butler



We’re on the backside of a frontal boundary and that’s allowing drier air to spill into the state tonight. Despite upper 80s and lower 90s for highs today, the drier air is helping to off set that heat just a bit. You will notice this during the evening hours as the sun gets lower on the horizon. Mainly clear skies and light winds will make it rather comfortable overnight into early Wednesday. Temps will fall into the lower 60s for overnight lows.

The heat is on again for midweek. Abundant sunshine will help temps climb into the lower to mid 90s area wide. We see a repeat of this both Thursday and Friday. Our winds will switch around to the south and this will add a bit of moisture to the air. As temps climb so will the humidity and it begins to feel a little uncomfortable late week.

Another frontal boundary will be making a run at us over the weekend. Scattered showers and a few storms develop Saturday and a good coverage of rain and storms moves through here on Sunday. We’re still managing 90 degree heat Saturday but rain activity will help hold temps down into the lower to mid 80s Sunday. At this point, it doesn’t look like a weekend washout but expect the weather to have some impact on outdoor plans, especially Sunday.