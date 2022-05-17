Hot and Getting Hotter

by Ryan Stinnett

HERE COMES THE HEAT: The upper-ridge strengthens the rest of this week, so expect a sunny sky each day and the hottest temperatures so far this year across Alabama as low to mid 90s are expected through Friday. The good news is that humidity levels will remain low enough that heat advisories will not be needed.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The ridge starts to break down this weekend and an approaching cold front will bring an increase in showers and storms across Alabama. The weekend won’t be a “washout”, but showers and thunderstorms are possible from time to time. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and highs will drop back into the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: For now the week looks fairly routine with warm, humid days and some risk of random, scattered showers and storms pretty much on a daily basis. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay cool!!!

Ryan