Less Humid Tuesday, Hotter Wednesday Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was fairly nice across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the 60s, but temperatures rose into the 80s prior to midday. Tuesday afternoon looks sunny with a few clouds in the mix. Despite a cold front pushing to our south Monday night, afternoon temperatures warm to around 90°. However, humidity remains much lower than it was Monday. That means the afternoon heat remains a bit more tolerable.

Lower humidity also allows overnight lows to fall fairly far, into the low 60s for some and perhaps upper 50s in a few locations. The sky remains clear Tuesday night. Humidity increases a bit Wednesday through the end of the week. More notably, temperatures increase too. Afternoon high temperatures teeter in between the low and mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. While some clouds fill the sky each day, the chance for a cooling shower or storm remains zero.

Rain chances rise considerably this weekend as another cold front approaches Alabama. Tuesday morning model runs show Sunday as the most likely arrival time for the front. Still, showers and storms become widely scattered Saturday afternoon across Alabama well in advance of the front. Showers and storms may ultimately become numerous to widespread for much of the day Sunday as the front pushes through the state.

Greater rain and cloud coverage over the weekend curbs the afternoon low to mid 90° heat. In fact, afternoon temperatures may remain shy of 90° Saturday, and likely remain in the 80s Sunday. Post cold front, temperatures remain closer to normal for this time of year, with highs in the 80s next Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least a small chance for daytime showers or storms remains next Monday and Tuesday.