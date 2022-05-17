Montgomery Police Search for Missing Teenager

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police have issued an emergency missing child alert for 17 – year-old Harleanna Michelle McCreless, she is believed to be in danger.

McCreless was last seen near Troy Highway on May 16, and prior to that, she was seen on May 3 at 7 pm wearing a purple hoodie and gray jogging pants in the area of Court Street in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2553 or call 911.