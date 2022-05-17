Selma & Dallas Co. School Systems Search for Leaders

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma City Schools — along with the Dallas County school district — are both in the process of finding new leadership.

After 5 years leading the Selma City School District — Dr. Avis Williams is headed to Louisiana — to lead the school district in New Orleans.

“It definitely is bittersweet,” said Williams.

“But I also feel like I’m leaving it better than I found it. And I’m ready to spread my wings and explore what it looks like to do this same work in a larger community with a lot of needs.”

Williams says her official start date at NOLA public schools — is July 11th.

And just like Selma City — the Dallas County school district — is also looking for new leadership.

Superintendent Hattie Shelton — is retiring after spending over 30 years in the district as a teacher — and administrator. Plus — six years as superintendent.

“After 34 years, I’m going to miss the students, and working with children,” said Shelton.

“But I’ll also miss the staff and my friends that I’ve made here in Dallas County. Dallas County’s like a family to me. And so I know I’m going to miss a lot of people. It’s going to be difficult. But, it’s time.”

The Dallas County Board of Education interviewed four finalists for the superintendent’s position — this week.

They include Dr. Angela Bush — Dr. Tanya Miles — Mr. Anthony Sampson — and Dr. C. Michael Robinson.

The board’s next regular meeting is May 26th.