Texas Woman Charged in Murder of a Montgomery Man in December 2020

Daeja Powell

24-year-old Dae’ja Powell is charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Keith Spells in December 2020./Source: Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery police say a woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Montgomery man in December 2020.

Police have charged 24-year-old Dae’ja Powell, of Texas, with the murder of 29-year-old Keith Spells, of Montgomery.

The shooting occurred on Monday, December 28, 2020 around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Arthur Street.

Police located Spells with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Dae’ja Powell is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

 

