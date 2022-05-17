Texas Woman Charged in Murder of a Montgomery Man in December 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Montgomery man in December 2020.

Police have charged 24-year-old Dae’ja Powell, of Texas, with the murder of 29-year-old Keith Spells, of Montgomery.

The shooting occurred on Monday, December 28, 2020 around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Arthur Street.

Police responded to the 400 block of Arthur Street in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, police located Spells with a fatal gunshot wound. He was dead at the scene.

Dae’ja Powell is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.