Thomasville Hospital Says It’s in Danger of Closing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thomasville Regional Medical Center says it’s in danger of closing after just two years.

It is one of a handful of U.S. hospitals that say they’re facing a financial crisis that officials say was caused by the federal government’s rules for pandemic relief money. Hospitals in Alabama, Kansas and New Mexico say they’re not getting as much assistance as other hospitals because they’re so new they can’t prove financial losses from before the pandemic.

Federal health officials say the hospitals have gotten some money from the CARES Act, and no health providers are getting all their losses reimbursed.

