Trinity bounces back with Game Two win vs Piedmont

by Adam Solomon

JACKSONVILLE – Trinity Presbyterian scored six runs in the first three innings and staved off a late Piedmont rally to win game 2 of the AHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Championship Series Tuesday morning at Rudy Abbott Field – Jim Case Stadium to force game 3 this afternoon.

Game three got underway at 1 p.m., with the winner to be crowned the AHSAA Class 3A state champs.

Trinity, coached by Jarrod Scott, scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning after two outs when catcher Grayson Ashe walked and stole second, Ben Easterling ripped a towering double to right field to plate the first run, and David Michael Lieux singled up the middle to drive in Easterling. Piedmont catcher Jack Hayes, who pitched the win in Monday’s 4-2 game one win for the Bulldogs, threw out Lieux trying to steal second to end the rally.

Piedmont picked up a run in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI single by Sloan Smith.

Trinity wasted little time getting that run back – and three more – with a four-run rally in the bottom of the third off starting Bulldogs’ hurler Brodie Homesley. Lieux drove in a two runs with a bases-loaded single, and Brady Rascol had two RBIs with a single to center. However, the runner at second got caught too far off the bag thanks to a strong throw-in by center fielder Max Hanson to cut-off Noah Reedy who relayed to second baseman McLane Mohon who made the tag to end the inning. The damage was done, however, with the Wildcats building a 6-1 lead.

Trailing 6-2 heading into the top of the fifth, Piedmont scratched out three runs to pull within one run at 6-5. Shortstop Austin Estes started the rally with a single and Jake Austin drove in two runs with hard-hit single. The Bulldogs could get no closer.

Freshman Fleming Hall picked up the pitching win hurling 5 1/3 innings before reaching his maximum 100 pitches allowed. Grayson Ashe moved from catcher to get the save pitching the final 1 2/3 innings.

Piedmont’s Homeseley, also a freshman, pitched 4 2/3 innings before reaching his maximum 100 pitches. Cassius Thompson-Fairs tossed the final 1 1/3 innings for the Bulldogs.

Piedmont pounded 11hits with Hanson collecting three. Mohan had two hits and one RBI, Smith had two hits and Jake Austin had a single and two RBIs.

Lieux had two hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats. Rascoll finished with one hit and two RBIs.