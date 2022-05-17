UPDATE: Three Former Prattville Day Care Workers Indicted on Abuse Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say three former workers at a church day care center in Prattville have been indicted on more than three dozen charges of abusing children ages 2 and younger.

A prosecutor in Autauga County and court records say a special grand jury returned charges after watching security videos that showed children being hit, kicked and punched. Each person was indicted on charges of child abuse and failure to report child abuse.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Autauga County Chief Assistant District Attorney CJ Robinson says the women are Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker.

The 44 total charges stem from their work at a day care operated by Journey Church of the River Region. A prosecutor says church leaders are cooperating.

