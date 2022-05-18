Alabama’s Tourism Great Recovery

by Carrington Cole

The 2021 Alabama Tourism Economic Impact was delivered by Governor Kay Ivey in Conecuh County Wednesday morning.

Governor Ivey, along with the Director of Tourism Lee Sentell, reported a great recovery to Alabama’s tourism. The national tourism industry suffered a severe drop during 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Alabama is one of many states that recovered strongly in 2021 with 28.2 million visitors. This has also surged the employment industry in Alabama after its record low in 2020.

“Our tourism industry is truly thriving,” stated Governor Ivey. “It’s increased 47% and nationally our tourism industry lost a lot of money but Alabama ranked the top 5 of having lost the least amount of revenues. I’m so proud of our tourism folks that have worked so hard and not only for the department but all over the state at sites like this.”

Alabama is now the 4th most searched stated on Google for travel information. The state used to be in 30th place 2 years prior.