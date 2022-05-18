Cranking Up the Heat

by Ryan Stinnett

The upper-ridge strengthens over the Deep South the rest of this week, so expect a sunny sky each day and the hottest temperatures so far this year across Alabama. Today, tomorrow, and Friday will feature highs in the mid-90s for most locations. No rain in the forecast through Friday for Alabama.

ACROSS THE USA: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday in parts of the Ohio Valley, Upper Mississippi Valley and south-central Plains. These storms may produce heavy rain and flooding in the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will sweep through the Northwest U.S. with rain, mountain snow and high winds. Finally, heat and record high temperatures are likely across the Southern U.S

WEEKEND WEATHER: The ridge breaks down this weekend and an approaching cold front will bring an increase in showers and storms across Alabama. The weekend won’t be a “washout”, but showers and storms are expected from time to time. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and highs will drop back into the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: For now the week looks fairly routine with warm, humid days and random, scattered showers and storms pretty much on a daily basis. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Again, pretty typical for the final week of May.

Stay cool these next few days!!!

Ryan